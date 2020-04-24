Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Record-breaking rain leaves four-foot-deep floods in Charleston, South Carolina

Record-breaking rain leaves four-foot-deep floods in Charleston, South Carolina

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Record-breaking rain leaves four-foot-deep floods in Charleston, South Carolina

Record-breaking rain leaves four-foot-deep floods in Charleston, South Carolina

Record-breaking rain in South Carolina left parts of Charleston submerged in "at least three to four feet deep" floodwater.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Record-breaking rain leaves four-foot-deep floods in Charleston, South Carolina

Record-breaking rain in South Carolina left parts of Charleston submerged in "at least three to four feet deep" floodwater.

Footage from April 23 shows the floodwater completely submerging the road and almost rising to the front doors of the nearby houses.

Jed Christoph, who filmed this, wrote on Twitter: "This is probably the worst flooding I’ve ever seen at my friend’s place downtown.

The water rose significantly from the video I posted just an hour ago!"




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.