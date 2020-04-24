WHO Global Leaders Launch COVID-19 Plan Without U.S.

Global  

According to Reuters, on Friday the World Health Organization will announce what they are calling a “landmark collaboration," in a global initiative to accelerate work to fight COVID-19.

The United States will not be involved, but a WHO source said, "But almost everyone else is.” U.S. President Donald Trump suspended funding to the WHO, saying they were “China-centric" and slow to react to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The landmark collaboration will help speed up the development of safe, effective drugs, tests and vaccines to prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19.

WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told the U.N.

That the global commitment would “Make sure that when we have all these new tools no one is left behind, that those who can afford vaccines or therapeutics can buy them and (put) them at the disposal of the population.”

