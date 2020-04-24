Government apology after site to book Covid-19 test stops taking applications

Global  

The Department of Health has apologised after the website set up for key workers to book Covid-19 tests stopped accepting applications due to high demand.

The part of the gov.uk website set up for key workers to book coronavirus tests was not accepting new applications by mid-morning on Friday.

