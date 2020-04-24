104-year-old woman sews masks for community Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published now 104-year-old woman sews masks for community This 104-year-old woman spends her time making masks for her community impacted by COVID-19. She lived through the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 104-year-old woman sews masks for community AND NOW SHE'S MAKING MASKS TOHELP HER COMMUNITY THROUGH THECOVID-19 PANDEMIC.104-YEAR-OLD GERTRUDE LARSON OFMINNESOTA...IS SEWING MASKS FOR NURSINGHOME STAFF AND RESIDENTS.AND SHE'S USING A MACHINE SHEBOUGHT IN 1939.THE FORMER NURSE SAYS - THEPROJECT IS DOING WHAT HERANCESTORS DID - TAKING CARE OFONE ANOTHER.A NEW WEBSITE...ALLOWS PEOPLE TO THANK A





