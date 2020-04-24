Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Yoshimatsu sells Japanese takeout

Yoshimatsu sells Japanese takeout

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Yoshimatsu sells Japanese takeout
Yoshimatsu is selling takeout.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Yoshimatsu sells Japanese takeout

JAPANESE CUISINE FOR TAKEOUTIS AVAILABLE TO YOU ATYOSHIMATSU JAPANESE EATERY,2741 N.

CAMPBELL NEAR GLENNOPENS AT 11 AM EVERY DAY FORCARRYOUT.

MUSHROOM GINGERRAMEN, ASIAN CLAM RAMEN ANDDUCK ARE AMONG THE POPULARWEEKLY ITEMS. YOSHIMATSUOFFERS A VEGETERIAN MENU WITHNO MSG.

320-1574 TO ORDERAHEAD AND SAVE WAITING TIME.YOSHIMATSUAZ.COM TO SEE THEIRMENU.

AND FOR A FULL LIST OFOPEN BUSINESSES IN SOUTHERNARIZONA -- HEAD TO KGUN9 DOTCOM SLASH OPEN.CHANCES ARE YOU'VE GOT A LOTOF PASSWORDS FOR YOUR DIGITAL




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.