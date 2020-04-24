Global  

Winners and Losers of 2020 NFL Draft Round 1 The first round of the NFL Draft took place on Thursday night, and there were a number of winners and losers.

Winner: SEC The Southeastern Conference set a new record with 15 players selected in the first round.

Winner: Tom Brady The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded up to select Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs to help protect their new quarterback.

Winner: LSU LSU had five players selected in the first round, including No.

1 overall pick Joe Burrow to the Bengals.

Winner: Tua Tagovailoa Despite speculation about his hip injury, the Alabama QB was drafted No.

5 by the Miami Dolphins.

Winner: Ohio State The first three selections, Burrow, DE Chase Young and CB Jeff Okudah, were all former Buckeyes.

Loser: Aaron Rodgers Green Bay traded up to draft Utah State QB Jordan Love at No.

26 as the heir apparent to Rodgers.

Loser: Roger Goodell The NFL commissioner badly mispronounced Tua Tagovailoa's last name, and he had virtual boos pumped in from the broadcast in his basement.

