Record-breaking rain leaves four-foot-deep floods in Charleston, South Carolina

Record-breaking rain in South Carolina left parts of Charleston submerged in "at least three to four feet deep" floodwater.

Footage from April 23 shows the floodwater completely submerging the road and almost rising to the front doors of the nearby houses.

Jed Christoph, who filmed this, wrote on Twitter: "This is probably the worst flooding I’ve ever seen at my friend’s place downtown.

The water rose significantly from the video I posted just an hour ago!"