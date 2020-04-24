Action Movies to Kick Off Your Weekend!

TGIF!

Syndicated Film Critic Ryan Jay Joins us via Facetime to share his favorite action movies to stream this weekend!

This week Ryan Recommends: True History of the Kelly Gang / IFC Films Extraction / Netflix Ryan is also giving away a FREE Blu-ray copy of The Gentlemen this week!

Head on over to ryanjayreviews.com to see more reviews and enter to win a free Blu-ray!