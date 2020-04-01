Julianne Hough Uses Quarantine Time To Reflect

CNN reports that dancer Julianne Hough is using her time in quarantine to do a lot of self-reflection.

After being on tour for three months, traveling, and starting a business, the Dancing With the Stars champion says that she's using this time to slow down.

She explains "...To be able to be home, and stop and pause, and look inward, and connect back to myself has been glorious." Hough told Oprah Magazine that even though she's on her own right now, it is a magical time.

"My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work, and so we're kind of doing our separate things right now." She extended her gratitude to all healthcare and frontline workers.

"My heart is with the frontline workers and the healthcare providers, and giving them my absolute love and affection, and feeling the weight of what's happening."