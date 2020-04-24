Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Minnesota Vikings Select LSU WR Justin Jefferson, CB Jeff Gladney With First Round Picks

Minnesota Vikings Select LSU WR Justin Jefferson, CB Jeff Gladney With First Round Picks

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Minnesota Vikings Select LSU WR Justin Jefferson, CB Jeff Gladney With First Round Picks

Minnesota Vikings Select LSU WR Justin Jefferson, CB Jeff Gladney With First Round Picks

The Minnesota Vikings have added two players to their roster following the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

First, they selected LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JellyJNBA

Jelly Vikings select Justin Jefferson Minnesota unplugs Stefon Diggs, and plugs in a very similar player in Jefferson.… https://t.co/VUitr66eh3 17 minutes ago

M_Hansen13

Mitchell Hansen RT @tschreier3: The #Vikings took WR Justin Jefferson (LSU) at No. 22 and CB Jeff Gladney (TCU) at No. 31. Read @SamEkstrom and @Luke_Spin… 44 minutes ago

loubomb2

Lou RT @BleacherReport: Minnesota found its Stefon Diggs replacement The Vikings select LSU WR Justin Jefferson with the No. 22 pick in the #N… 46 minutes ago

tschreier3

Tom Schreier The #Vikings took WR Justin Jefferson (LSU) at No. 22 and CB Jeff Gladney (TCU) at No. 31. Read @SamEkstrom and… https://t.co/jTXDl0ASPs 54 minutes ago

_kfox

Kyle Fox RT @FQ_LSU: THE PICK IS IN! Round: 1 Pick: 22 The Minnesota Vikings Select: Justin Jefferson (LSU) #ForeverLSU #NFLSU https://t.co/58LOe7… 54 minutes ago

_TRAVY

Trav ↗️ RT @PFF_Vikings: With the 22nd pick in the 2020 #NFLDraft the Minnesota Vikings select... Justin Jefferson! Wide receiver from LSU! He had… 1 hour ago

BellyUpReilly

Marc Reilly RT @BellyUpFootball: With the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings select Justin Jefferson. (WR) from (LSU) #NFLT… 1 hour ago

NFL4Christians

NFL4Christians RT @AroundTheNFL: Replacing Diggs: Vikings select WR Justin Jefferson at No. 22 https://t.co/VMPBrdXVH3 https://t.co/qXxuxohurY 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.