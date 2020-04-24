Minnesota Vikings Select LSU WR Justin Jefferson, CB Jeff Gladney With First Round Picks Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:41s - Published now Minnesota Vikings Select LSU WR Justin Jefferson, CB Jeff Gladney With First Round Picks The Minnesota Vikings have added two players to their roster following the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. First, they selected LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft. Katie Johnston reports. 0

