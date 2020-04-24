Global  

The Best Recipe to Start Grilling Season!

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 06:49s - Published
Warmer weather means its time to fire up the grill.

Although Chef Tyler Mader seems to think grilling is a all year long activity, he is sharing his favorite grilled shrimp and roasted corn salad recipe to kick off grilling season, the right way.

Trust us, if we could try this in person, we would!

For Chef Tyler Mader's Honey Garlic Shrimp with Roasted Corn Salad recipe you will need: Shrimp Garlic Honey Olive Oil Corn Bell Pepper Red Onion Apple Cider Vinegar Cilantro You can check out this tasty recipe, food videos, episodes of the Mader Menu and so much more on Instagram @themadermenu!

