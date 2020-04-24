Kind-hearted nurse saves delivery man that collapsed roadside in China

A heroic nurse saved a delivery man after he suddenly collapsed on road in southern China's Dongguan on April 14.

In the video, provided by local media with permission, a delivery man on a scooter was seen falling down onto the ground all of a sudden when he drove along a road.

Another video shows a nurse named Huang Jin'an kneeling down on the ground to give CPR to the deliveryman after she spotted the incident.

Huang finally stood up and left the site after the man came back to life and the paramedics carried him into the ambulance.

Thanks to the nurse, the delivery man was not in a life-threatening condition.