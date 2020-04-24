Delhi | ‘Strict action against those attacking health workers’: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar informed that there are 2,376 coronavirus cases in Delhi so far out of which 128 were reported yesterday.

The total number of active cases in the national capital stands at 1,518 while 808 people have recovered so far.

Jain also said that a committee under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary (Health) has been formed and if anyone attacks health professionals, strictest action will be taken against them.

