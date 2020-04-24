B&Q stores reopen with social distancing measures in place

Customers queue outside B&Q in Farnborough, Hampshire.

Following a successful trial at 14 branches, B&Q this week announced the opening of more than half of its stores.

Some 155 stores are now open, and B&Q plans to open the remaining stores across the UK by early May.

The retailer says "B&Q is strictly limiting the number of customers in store at any one time.

All open stores have a designated queuing area outside and these have markers every two metres to help remind everyone to respect each other’s personal space.

To further support social distancing, stores have two-metre floor markers throughout as well as other point of sale, and perspex screens have been installed at the checkouts".