Sex Assault Survivors Process Voting For Biden

Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault by Tara Reade, a former senate staffer.

Most media outlets and politicians have not discussed the allegations against the presumptive Democratic nominee.

However, sexual assault survivors are wrestling with the revelation Biden may have committed heinous sex assault.

The Huffington Post spoke with survivors, who are coming to terms with Biden as the nominee.

Almost every woman Huffington Post spoke with found Reade's allegations credible.

The survivors who spoke to the Huffington Post said they were deeply conflicted about whether to vote for Biden.

“How can I vote for a man who may have possibly made another woman suffer the same life-draining pain I’ve suffered since I was assaulted?”