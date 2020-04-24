Exclusive: Anna Kendrick and a Talking Sex Doll Befriend a Burglar in Teaser of Quibi's Dummy

The phrase "unlikely friendship" takes a whole new meaning on Quibi series Dummy.

The show stars Anna Kendrick as Cody, a woman who befriends her boyfriend's sex doll named Barbara (voiced by Meredith Hagner).

But it's not a one-sided bond because, somehow, Barbara can talk to Cody.

Yes, the doll actually speaks.

Together, the duo embarks on different adventures, and in the upcoming April 27 episode, their trip to a convenience store leads to an unexpected encounter.

In an exclusive clip shared with POPSUGAR, Cody and Barbara find themselves in the middle of a holdup.

But when the perpetrator learns Cody is dating one of his favorite TV writers, things take a turn.

Watch the video above, and check out new episodes of Quibi's Dummy every weekday through April 29!