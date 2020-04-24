Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Infectious Disease Expert Makes Dire Forecast On States Reopening

Infectious Disease Expert Makes Dire Forecast On States Reopening

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Infectious Disease Expert Makes Dire Forecast On States Reopening

Infectious Disease Expert Makes Dire Forecast On States Reopening

Michael Osterholm warned that the states starting to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic “will pay a big price later on.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JamesCordeiro3

James Cordeiro Infectious Disease Expert Makes Chilling Prediction About States Reopening https://t.co/SK9KbHgQH6 1 hour ago

qebenford5

Emma Benford Infectious Disease Expert Makes Chilling Prediction For States Reopening Amid Pandemic https://t.co/31na0eLO2l 1 hour ago

007Rukdme

Mike Infectious Disease Expert Makes Chilling Prediction For States Reopening Amid Pandemic https://t.co/Eh5Za6kWwl 1 hour ago

LisaKeel9

🌵 🌊🐾 🆘 Lisa Infectious Disease Expert Makes Chilling Prediction For States Reopening Amid Pandemic https://t.co/ZkyYYQf5Vg 2 hours ago

notComey

NotComey RT @TheCyanPost: Infectious Disease Expert Makes Chilling Prediction For States Reopening Amid Pandemic https://t.co/volFvxFRzE https://t.c… 2 hours ago

TheCyanPost

TheCyanPost Infectious Disease Expert Makes Chilling Prediction For States Reopening Amid Pandemic https://t.co/volFvxFRzE https://t.co/BW2QoWpCAz 2 hours ago

mycarlisle

Mary G. Infectious Disease Expert Makes Chilling Prediction For States Reopening Amid Pandemic | HuffPost https://t.co/i4ASUQTUMQ 2 hours ago

jewlz23mailcom1

jewlz23 RT @ginnylourn: @1boring_ym @ashley08145080 @AskingAmy @marynmck When I AM a healthcare professional and published author on infectious dis… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.