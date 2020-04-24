Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pro Chefs Guess What TV Shows Everyone is Watching

Pro Chefs Guess What TV Shows Everyone is Watching

Video Credit: Bon Appetit - Duration: 15:22s - Published
Pro Chefs Guess What TV Shows Everyone is Watching

Pro Chefs Guess What TV Shows Everyone is Watching

Join Claire Saffitz, Brad Leone, Chris Morocco, Gaby Melian, Andy Baraghani, Sohla El-Waylly, Amiel Stanek, Alex Delany, Carla Lalli Music, Priya Krishna, Rick Martinez, Christina Chaey and Molly Baz as they guess what their colleagues are currently watching on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more.

Which chefs are our Tiger King heads?

Who's heading to the Ozarks?

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this