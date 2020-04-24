Daily Dividend Report: TXN,HEP,K,FIS,SJM

The board of directors of Texas Instruments today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.90 per share of common stock, payable May 18, 2020, to stockholders of record on May 4, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Holly Energy Partners has declared a cash distribution of $0.35 per unit, which represents a 48% reduction from its last quarterly distribution.

The first quarter 2020 distribution will be paid on May 14, 2020 to unitholders of record on May 4, 2020.

Kellogg today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.57 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on June 15, 2020, to shareowners of record at the close of business on June 1, 2020.

The ex-dividend date is May 29, 2020.

This is the 382nd dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

FIS, a global leader in financial services technology, today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per common share.

The dividend is payable on June 26th, 2020, to shareholders of record as of close of business on June 12, 2020.

J.

M.

Smucker today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $0.88 per share dividend on the common shares of the Company.

The dividend will be paid on Monday, June 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, May 15, 2020.