Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Daily Dividend Report: TXN,HEP,K,FIS,SJM

Daily Dividend Report: TXN,HEP,K,FIS,SJM

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Daily Dividend Report: TXN,HEP,K,FIS,SJM

Daily Dividend Report: TXN,HEP,K,FIS,SJM

The board of directors of Texas Instruments today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.90 per share of common stock, payable May 18, 2020, to stockholders of record on May 4, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Holly Energy Partners has declared a cash distribution of $0.35 per unit, which represents a 48% reduction from its last quarterly distribution.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Daily Dividend Report: TXN,HEP,K,FIS,SJM

The board of directors of Texas Instruments today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.90 per share of common stock, payable May 18, 2020, to stockholders of record on May 4, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Holly Energy Partners has declared a cash distribution of $0.35 per unit, which represents a 48% reduction from its last quarterly distribution.

The first quarter 2020 distribution will be paid on May 14, 2020 to unitholders of record on May 4, 2020.

Kellogg today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.57 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on June 15, 2020, to shareowners of record at the close of business on June 1, 2020.

The ex-dividend date is May 29, 2020.

This is the 382nd dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

FIS, a global leader in financial services technology, today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per common share.

The dividend is payable on June 26th, 2020, to shareholders of record as of close of business on June 12, 2020.

J.

M.

Smucker today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $0.88 per share dividend on the common shares of the Company.

The dividend will be paid on Monday, June 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, May 15, 2020.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.