Juice WRLD’s Posthumous Release 'Righteous' Has Arrived | Billboard News

Matt Vettese We really lost a legend when we lost Juice WRLD. His first posthumous release, Righteous: https://t.co/MMtBmSJQG0 1 hour ago

LG5Mathilde RT @THEYAMS: Hear Juice WRLD’s first posthumous single release ‘Righteous’ https://t.co/gL3CK9PfNt @JuiceWorlddd @Interscope https://t.co/K… 2 hours ago

Drew DeLillo 🌈 An ode to the late Juice WRLD. THANK YOU. Thank you for the posthumous release that is as heart wrenching as losi… https://t.co/ueGH5UtihX 2 hours ago

4hiphop Juice Wrld and J. Cole New Song on the Way? - Last night marked two important moments in Juice Wrld's posthumous ca… https://t.co/y0P1TxgnFo 3 hours ago

Richardine Bartee Hear Juice WRLD’s first posthumous single release ‘Righteous’ https://t.co/gL3CK9PfNt @JuiceWorlddd @Interscope https://t.co/KXt6BeWLQV 3 hours ago

GRUNGECAKE, INC. Hear Juice WRLD’s first posthumous single release ‘Righteous’ https://t.co/uMeoi0GWc2 @JuiceWorlddd @Interscope https://t.co/YtBDovuM1y 3 hours ago

GRUNGECAKE, INC. Hear Juice WRLD’s first posthumous single release ‘Righteous’ https://t.co/28Cbkni2WP 3 hours ago