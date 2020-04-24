Pittsburgh Steelers, 412 Food Rescue Host Food Distribution Event Outside Heinz Field Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:36s - Published now Pittsburgh Steelers, 412 Food Rescue Host Food Distribution Event Outside Heinz Field Pittsburgh Steelers and 412 Rescue are hosting a food distribution event outside Heinz Field to help families in need during the coronavirus pandemic; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports. 0

