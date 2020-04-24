Six-year-old Phoebe's coronavirus lockdown anthem is dedicated to friends

Listen to six-year-old girl Phoebe's catchy coronavirus lockdown anthem.

Dad, Chris Hill, along with Phoebe and seven-year-old Elijah, wrote the tune and filmed a music video for fun while under quarantine at their home in Warwick.

Chris told Newsflare: "This is a video an original song by Phoebe and her Dad, helped by brother Elijah (actor and director) about how she misses her friends, with the hope that it is relatable and will raise a few smiles."