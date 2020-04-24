Global  

Coronavirus: Jenny Harries on Donald Trump theory about injecting disinfectant

Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Jenny Harries responds to President Donald Trump's suggestion that people should inject disinfectant to cure coronavirus.

Mrs Harries made it clear she would not support it from a medical perspective.

