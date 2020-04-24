Coronavirus: Jenny Harries on Donald Trump theory about injecting disinfectant Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published now Coronavirus: Jenny Harries on Donald Trump theory about injecting disinfectant Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Jenny Harries responds to President Donald Trump's suggestion that people should inject disinfectant to cure coronavirus. Mrs Harries made it clear she would not support it from a medical perspective. 0

