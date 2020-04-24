Supreme Court grants Arnab Goswami 3-week protection from arrest

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed coercive action against Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami for three weeks.

Various cases were filed against Goswami over his remarks on Palghar lynching in Maharashtra.

The apex court stayed all FIRs against the journalist expect one filed in Nagpur.

FIRs were filed against Goswami for hate speeches and for defamation of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The Republic TV chief thanked the apex court for the decision.

Goswami and his wife were recently attacked in Mumbai.

Goswami had alleged he was attacked by Congress activists.