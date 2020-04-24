Global  

Jefferson County Extends Stay-At-Home Order Through May 8

Jefferson County Extends Stay-At-Home Order Through May 8

Jefferson County Extends Stay-At-Home Order Through May 8

Jefferson County Public Health has extended the county's stay-at-home order two weeks through May 8.

