Jefferson County Extends Stay-At-Home Order Through May 8 Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:26s - Published now Jefferson County Extends Stay-At-Home Order Through May 8 Jefferson County Public Health has extended the county's stay-at-home order two weeks through May 8. 0

