Denver mayor announces extension of stay-at-home order through March 8 Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 34:48s - Published now Denver mayor announces extension of stay-at-home order through March 8 Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Friday that the city with extend its stay-at-home order through May 8 in order to ramp up testing and contact tracing capabilities and develop more guidance for businesses. 0

