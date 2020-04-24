Beyoncé Donates $6 Million to Mental Health Facilities Beyoncé is working with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey to donate the hefty amount to organizations supporting mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation will help to support the United Memorial Medical Center, Bread of Life, Mathew 25, No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen and Dia De La Mujer Latina.