Beyoncé Donates $6 Million to Mental Health Facilities

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Beyoncé Donates $6 Million to Mental Health Facilities Beyoncé is working with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey to donate the hefty amount to organizations supporting mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Beyoncé, via statement Beyoncé, via statement Beyoncé, via statement The donation will help to support the United Memorial Medical Center, Bread of Life, Mathew 25, No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen and Dia De La Mujer Latina.

