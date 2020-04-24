Global  

Day One of 2020 NFL Draft wraps up

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Day one of the nfl draft just wrapped up.

32 athletes lives changed forever..

The draft is just getting started.

Decatur's own josh pearson, has been waiting, and preparing for his time in the pros.

Pkg: from the first time he stepped in the end zone, josh pearson had nfl dreams. "yeah, i remember my first touchdown, i was at jack allen field, in decatur, i scored on reverse, and that day i just remember, knowing i wanted to play at the next level."

After finishing up a stand out career at jsu, the fcs all- american is training every day to accomplish his goal.

"working on agility, stretching my lips, doing things to show them, whatever you're thinking about me, i'm going to prove you wrong."

Pearson says it's surreal to be in a position to play amongst some of his idols, like former alabama receiver, julio jones... "for me to have a chance to play in the same league they're playing in?

It's a blessing."

While he waits for an nfl team to call his number, he's rooting for everybody to find their nfl home.

"i don't wish no downfall on anybody, i want everybody to eat, we might not eat at the same table, but i want everyone to eat.

Either i know you or i don't know you, i want to to be great in life, i want you to be successful."

Pearson says the nfl draft is about changing someone's life forever... "because they're so many guys who want to be in our shoes to even have the chance to hear their name called."

And he's going to prepare each day, till he gets his opportunity.

"stay hungry in life, you have 24 hours to be great, what are you going to do with your time?"

Ll: pearson ran a 4.45 forty yard dash at his pro day.... outside of football, the austin alum has made a name for himself, giving back to the jackonsville community.

Best of luck, tune in to waay 31 again friday, for the second round of the nfl draft.

Reporting for waay 31 sports im lynden blake.

And it was a big night for the state schools in the draft!

Let's start with alabama... the much anticipated pic - tua tagovailoa - is heading to south beach.

He's a miami dolphin - taken fifth overall.

The tenth pick is - jedrick wills - out of alabama heading to the browns.

Henry ruggs iii - jerry jeudy - each heading out west - ruggs to the raiders - jeudy to the broncos.

Then it's auburn's turn.

Derrick brown is a carolina panther.

He was taken seventh over all.

Next, auburn's noah ig-bin-og- ah-knee.

He was the 30th pick for the dolphins and he'll join tua.

There are still more picks to come.

Rounds two and three are on waay 31 friday night.

Graduations will look a lot different




