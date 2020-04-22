House Passes $484 Billion Bill for Small Business Aid The new bill was passed by a 388-5-1 vote.

Four Republicans and one Democrat voted against the proposal, while independent Rep.

Justin Amash of Michigan voted "present." The only Democrat who opposed it was Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who said that the bill did not do enough to help struggling individuals and governments.

The proposal was sent to President Trump, who is expected to sign the new bill into law during a ceremony at noon EST on Friday.

The latest stimulus package is meant to help small businesses and hospitals who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding will also help expand coronavirus testing, which is needed for Americans to start returning to normal life.

After Trump signs the bill, the U.S. government’s emergency response will total more than $2.5 trillion across four bills.