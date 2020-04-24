Jace Prescott, Brother Of Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak, Dies At 31 Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:21s - Published now Jace Prescott, Brother Of Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak, Dies At 31 Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's older brother, Jace, passed away Thursday. He was 31. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Blake McMinn RT @MikeLeslieWFAA: The Dallas Cowboys confirm what has been rumored about for the last few hours -- QB Dak Prescott's brother Jace has pas… 1 minute ago The Inquisitr Jace Prescott Dead, Brother Of Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Dies At 31 #JacePrescottRIP https://t.co/NKNnCypCXB 2 minutes ago Ace RT @JoriEpstein: Awful news: Tragedy has again struck Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Dak's brother, Jace, died this morning at 31 years old. “Yo… 5 minutes ago thehawaiiguy Jace Prescott, brother of Dallas Cowboys QB, dead at 31 https://t.co/ZjYc8eQceW via @Yahoo 14 minutes ago Teron N. Briggs Jace Prescott: Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott's older brother has died - CNN https://t.co/1bmxn5Lwa0 34 minutes ago Pamela Dubsky #BoycottNRA Jace Prescott, brother of Dallas Cowboys QB, dead at 31 https://t.co/zlKgcP0FqJ 47 minutes ago 💰Bill 💥Esteem 👀 RT @usatodaysports: Jace Prescott was the middle brother between Tad and Cowboys quarterback Dak. https://t.co/XautzLiuzT 47 minutes ago