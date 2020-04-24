Global  

Jace Prescott, Brother Of Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak, Dies At 31

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:21s - Published
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's older brother, Jace, passed away Thursday.

He was 31.

Katie Johnston reports.

