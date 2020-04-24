Global  

Pet of the Week - Nix

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS
Pet of the Week - Nix
April 24, 2020. The video incorrectly shows the dog's name as "Tig."
Pet of the Week - Nix

But friendly four legged friend is in need of a home... this is nix.... she's a three year old cattle dog mix... she's been spayed, had shots and has no heart worms... the big beauty can be fostered or adopted...and there's no adoption fee.

If you want more info you can email the tupelo-lee humane society at [email protected] if interested please call the tupelo lee humane society to




