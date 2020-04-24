Mother in India that tested positive for COVID-19 sees her newborn baby via video chat
|
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Mother in India that tested positive for COVID-19 sees her newborn baby via video chat
A mother that tested positive for COVID-19 in Aurangabad, India, had her day made by doctors and hospital staff when they arranged a video chat with her newborn baby girl on April 20, 2020.
The Aurangabad Civil Hospital surgeon, Dr. Sunder Kulkarni, said that the mother was COVID-19 positive and delivered a baby girl on 18th April.
"After the delivery, we separated the baby from the mother in a different ward," Dr. Kulkarni said.
"The baby was tested negative for the coronavirus.
On 20th April we arranged a video call between the baby and her mother for the first time.
It was an emotional moment for the mother and all our staff."