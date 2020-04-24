Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mother in India that tested positive for COVID-19 sees her newborn baby via video chat

Mother in India that tested positive for COVID-19 sees her newborn baby via video chat

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Mother in India that tested positive for COVID-19 sees her newborn baby via video chat

Mother in India that tested positive for COVID-19 sees her newborn baby via video chat

A mother that tested positive for COVID-19 in Aurangabad, India, had her day made by doctors and hospital staff when they arranged a video chat with her newborn baby girl on April 20, 2020.

The Aurangabad Civil Hospital surgeon, Dr. Sunder Kulkarni, said that the mother was COVID-19 positive and delivered a baby girl on 18th April.

"After the delivery, we separated the baby from the mother in a different ward," Dr. Kulkarni said.

"The baby was tested negative for the coronavirus.

On 20th April we arranged a video call between the baby and her mother for the first time.

It was an emotional moment for the mother and all our staff."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Tuenchai33

Tuenchai Phrommin @RealSaavedra How are those poor Indian girls that got tested with your HPV Vaccine Bill? So now Saviour Bill you w… https://t.co/hHqLln7sjJ 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chloe Sevigny debuts newborn son on Instagram [Video]

Chloe Sevigny debuts newborn son on Instagram

New mum Chloe Sevigny has debuted her newborn son on social media while giving thanks to the medical workers who helped to safely deliver her first child.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
Watch: Kiran Bedi reveals favorite sport, tourist destination and favorite music [Video]

Watch: Kiran Bedi reveals favorite sport, tourist destination and favorite music

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi reveals her favorite sport in a fun chat with RJ Vinoth from Radio One, Chennai. Bedi says she is a ‘Tennis product’. During the conversation Kiran Bedi also talks..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:09Published