Mother in India that tested positive for COVID-19 sees her newborn baby via video chat

A mother that tested positive for COVID-19 in Aurangabad, India, had her day made by doctors and hospital staff when they arranged a video chat with her newborn baby girl on April 20, 2020.

The Aurangabad Civil Hospital surgeon, Dr. Sunder Kulkarni, said that the mother was COVID-19 positive and delivered a baby girl on 18th April.

"After the delivery, we separated the baby from the mother in a different ward," Dr. Kulkarni said.

"The baby was tested negative for the coronavirus.

On 20th April we arranged a video call between the baby and her mother for the first time.

It was an emotional moment for the mother and all our staff."