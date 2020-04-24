Honoring Teachers During Covid

With us3 3 3 3 you know the moms here who are trying to be stay at teachers to ours so thankful for our- teachers everywhere so we wanna kind of offer some ideas of how we can.

Get them- you know montage is there kind of a cute idea we put this one together with my little one and with his hand currents to send and republicans a little gift card in there so i think a great- ideas all those little rock.

Were stronger right now there are so many ones the local shop i know the teachers would really appreciate that even if they're just gonna do curbside pickup it's great.

A great idea good eats kitchen burgers bookies baker makes the most of.

Cookie jet coffee social so many grams. of automatic given alcohol- you're not sure if they like alcohol but like him flown is doing- their festival.

What their betters.

At and they're out of new orleans.

And by local mom and this is like mixers and things like.

That so again if you're not sure they train.

Its members a hand crafted and it's the hungry she's out of batteries.

Proceeds that helps feed our health care workers i think that's just awesome- the