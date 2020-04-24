Michelle Visage set to star in How's Your Head, Hun?

She's previously appeared on programmes such as 'RuPaul's Drag Race' and 'Strictly Come Dancing' and is now set to star in an eight-part series about her life in lockdown in Los Angeles called 'How's Your Head, Hun?'.

Looking forward to the new show, Michelle said: Michelle has two daughters with her husband David Case and has enlisted her family as both camera operatives and co-hosts.