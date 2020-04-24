Matt Lucas hints at reviving Little Britain

Global  

Matt Lucas has hinted at a revival of 'Little Britain'.

He starred in the hit series alongside David Walliams in the 2000s, and he's suggested that the one-off revival of the show for the BBC's 'Big Night In' might be the start of something more substantial.

Asked about the prospect of a long-term revival by Matt explained: 'Little Britain' initially ran from 2003 until 2005 but Matt previously revealed he was happy to quit the show before he became "bored" of making it.

Matt also admitted he relished the experience of working with David, describing him as "very inspiring" and a good friend.

