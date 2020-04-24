'We Need A Little More Time': Mayor Hancock Explains Extending Denver's Stay-At-Home Order Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:52s - Published now 'We Need A Little More Time': Mayor Hancock Explains Extending Denver's Stay-At-Home Order On Friday, Mayor Michael Hancock addressed questions about why he decided to go beyond the state's stay-at-home order and extend Denver's stay-at-home order through May 8. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this 𝚉𝚎𝚞𝚜 @HarvestScythe "I was giving you time to enjoy your peace before I came in. Let's just say that I know what it's li… https://t.co/H6n0XZGESU 1 minute ago 𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐚 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐲𝐫𝐢𝐞 ⛈ don’t make it sound trivial when you know it isn’t! you keep talking about how we just need a little more time, but… https://t.co/UXthCxvo6L 12 minutes ago Sno_whyte RT @RocTenantUnion: The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted what little power tenants actually have individually. Now more than ever, tenants n… 12 minutes ago Bharti Airtel India @imhimsri Hi! Thanks for your time on call. Just wanted you to know that we are on it . Will need a little more tim… https://t.co/Yglf42AEmQ 17 minutes ago yang xiao long look, we're trusting you! so trust us when we say that Amity tower needs to stay a secret until it's done. we just need a little more time. 18 minutes ago Bharti Airtel India @Simplelittlesam Hi there! I understand how inconvenient this could be. Just wanted you to know that we are on it.… https://t.co/yis3vT4PFx 19 minutes ago Jessy @73_daddy Don’t get me wrong, I love hockey and the Canucks. Just don’t need to hear about scenarios of how and whe… https://t.co/IDMPgF9FGc 20 minutes ago AcesNYC RT @Sexetc: Wrapping up another long week of remote learning and spending a lot of time inside? Maybe you need a little self-care. Sabreen,… 26 minutes ago