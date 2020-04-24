Europe Plans for Trillion-Euro Fund to Rebuild Economy European Union leaders have agreed to establish a fund to help regional economies impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

EU leaders, via statement Officials at the European Commission have been asked to draft proposals “urgently,” detailing how the recovery fund will factor into the bloc’s 2021-2027 budget.

The EU plans to expand its budget from 1.2% to 2% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The EU leaders signed off on a package of immediate rescue measures worth $538 billion earlier this month.