When will Jordan Love play in Green Bay?

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:33s
When will Jordan Love play in Green Bay?
When will Jordan Love play in Green Bay?
When will Jordan Love play in Green Bay?

BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS,WHAT HAPPENS NOWWITH HIM GOING TO GREEN BAY?SOME FANS POINTED OUT THAT LOVEIS A SIMILAR AGE ANDSPOT IN THE DRAFT AS AARONRODGERS WHEN HE WAS DRAFTEDTO THE PACKERS BEFORE REPLACINGBRETT FAVRE AS Q-B.OTHER FANS WERE CONFUSED BY THEPICK SAYING THAT THETEAM DID NOT NEED TO DRAFT AQUARTERBACK AND SHOULD HAVELOOKED FOR A WIDE RECIEVER.DAY TWO OF THE NFL DRAFTCONTINUES TODAY... ON 23ABC




WISportsW1

Bay of Cheese 🧀 Do you believe that Jordan Love will be able to develop into a viable starter for Green Bay when Rodgers is done? 29 minutes ago

Hoodie_JAdams

ALEX VERDUGIO SZN Fans will hate on Jordan love but in ten years when he’s the franchise Qb and the Packers never had a period with a… https://t.co/FJCUzWFjJH 33 minutes ago

CaptainsGhost23

Poncho the Mechanic RT @MadDogRadio: Dog Day Sports Poll Question with @JudgeTorre & @dannykanell: When will Jordan Love be the Green Bay Packers starting qua… 42 minutes ago

GaryEllerson

Gary Ellerson RT @miggs721: @GaryEllerson @1057FMTheFan In 6 years when Jordan Love wins us a Super Bowl they will be calling Lambeau Field the Love Shac… 46 minutes ago

miggs721

Mark Johnson @GaryEllerson @1057FMTheFan In 6 years when Jordan Love wins us a Super Bowl they will be calling Lambeau Field the… https://t.co/08C6HJuUNe 58 minutes ago

theyadayada

J. Olson Maybe Jordan Love will be good? I see nothing but negativity about this pick when we won't know for years if it was… https://t.co/s6pRvr1T6A 58 minutes ago

MadDogRadio

Mad Dog Sports Radio Dog Day Sports Poll Question with @JudgeTorre & @dannykanell: When will Jordan Love be the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback? 1 hour ago

ForbesSports

Forbes SportsMoney RT @robreischel: The biggest question now is when will Love replace Rodgers? As I explain at @ForbesSports, the best guess would be after t… 2 hours ago

