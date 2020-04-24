Global  

GA reopening

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
GA reopening
We visit a barbershop in Ft. Oglethorpe as businesses reopen in Georgia.
GA reopening

Us.

Today many nonessential businesses opened up across the state of georgia... georgia begins phase one of reopening the state today.

News 12 now's danielle moss joins us live with more.

Governor bill lee announces his first steps to reopening tennessee's economy.

Restaurants will be allowed to governor bill lee announces his governor bill lee announces his first steps to reopening




