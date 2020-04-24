Global  

OSF launches $5 million fundraiser amid coronavirus closure

Video Credit: KDRV - Published
The show must go on for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, despite major impacts from coronavirus.

The organization has launched a major fundraiser to support its ongoing presence in the community.

A stion for oregon shakespeare festival.

It plans to be on stage this fall and next year with your support.

Brian morton has more.

Sot: artistic director nataki garrett 2:39 2:44 "join us as we 'dare to dream' together."

Oregon shakespeare festival artistic director nataki garrett is sharing comments recorded at home for the world's largest stage: the internet.

The festival is online with a five-million-dollar fundraising campaign in response to coronavirus effects this year.

Osf had just started its 2020 season last month when state orders restricting crowds and closing theaters forced temporary closure of the festival's planned performances along with layoffs of 400 artists and staff.

Garrett: 1:02-1:10 "we still have big dreams for the future because that's what theater does best.

We look beyond the current moment to see what's possible."

Garrett reminds patrons and donors osf launched during the great depression and overcame adversities of war, wildfire and an earlier pandemic aids.

She invites donors of any amount to support oregon shakespeare festival and ashland.

Garrett: 2:26-2:39 "your donation will support osf's continued leadership in the american theater industry, and also it will help us support ashland 2:34 as we are a major economic driver in this region, but specifically in this town."

The oregon shakespeare festival's emergency relief "dare to dream" fund has raised 40-thousand dollars since monday.

You can find a link to that fund on our website kdrv dot com -- or by going to the website listed on your screen right now.




