Global Insect Numbers Have Dropped 27 Percent Over 3 Decades, Study Finds The study can be found in the journal, 'Science.'

Data and research were gathered from nearly 1,700 locations and over 10,000 kinds of insects.

The analysis claims that populations are dropping by just under one percent annually.

Michigan State University butterfly expert Nick Haddad calls the decline "jaw dropping." Nick Haddad, via NBC News The biggest drops were found in Europe and North America, particularly the Midwest.

Lead author and entomologist Roel van Klink says croplands, urban and suburban areas are where decreases were most notable.

Van Klink adds that urbanization and loss of habitat could be main causes of the decline.

While land insects have seen their numbers fall, the study adds that populations for freshwater insects have jumped one percent annually.

These types of bugs, which include dragonflies and mosquitoes, only make up a small part of the global insect world.