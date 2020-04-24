Taylor Swift Calls Former Label's Release of 2008 Performance 'Tasteless' The singer took to Instagram after learning that Scooter Braun and his Big Machine label group were preparing to release an album of live recordings she made over a decade ago.

Taylor Swift, via Instagram Taylor Swift, via Instagram Taylor Swift, via Instagram Swift said that she did not approve the album and alluded to financial hardships being the sole motive behind its release.

Taylor Swift, via Instagram The longstanding feud between Swift and Braun began after his company gained ownership of Big Machine, which controls the masters to most of the singer's music catalog.