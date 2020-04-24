Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Majority of people who tested positive for coronavirus at LA County facilities didn’t have any symptoms

Majority of people who tested positive for coronavirus at LA County facilities didn’t have any symptoms

Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Majority of people who tested positive for coronavirus at LA County facilities didn’t have any symptoms

Majority of people who tested positive for coronavirus at LA County facilities didn’t have any symptoms

More than half of those who tested positive for the coronavirus at institutional settings in Los Angeles County did not have any symptoms, according to the county’s public health director.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ds_InfernoMN

Dante Gabriel @Zigmanfreud @GavinNewsom The overwhelming majority of people who have been tested were symptomatic. You can’t extr… https://t.co/mJdfILcul7 24 minutes ago

kawhyte15

Kevin @body_games @JemSee @F3ENC_Goose In the state of NC barely anyone has tested positive, in our area barely 100. Yes… https://t.co/6CPwYPvyy5 34 minutes ago

ScottBDormer

Scott Bradley Dormer RT @KTLA: People with no COVID-19 symptoms make up more than half of those who tested positive for the virus at many facilities in L.A. Cou… 7 hours ago

tunahaf

Tunahaf @ReneeRevelation @ABC7Chicago @chicagosmayor 1) the majority of severe, fatal cases where people have tested positi… https://t.co/vCatYa4iGR 7 hours ago

19plf68

Peg @QueenKGray @millsmria123 @irishson1916 @BarackObama So over 800k have tested positive in America and 40k have died… https://t.co/maivA9QkrE 10 hours ago

Tatianaw85

Tatiana Williams RT @KTLAMorningNews: Majority of people who tested positive for coronavirus at L.A. County facilities didn’t have any symptoms https://t.co… 13 hours ago

SangieC

Angie C RT @cleanclothes: 4. The Pleven sewing company Mizia in #Bulgaria stopped work because 24 people were tested positive for #COVID19. 5. The… 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.