Court Halts Dallas Health Center From Promoting Ozone Therapy As 'Only Prevention' For Coronavirus Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:31s - Published now Court Halts Dallas Health Center From Promoting Ozone Therapy As 'Only Prevention' For Coronavirus A federal court has barred a Dallas health center from the alleged fraudulent promotion of so-called ozone therapy as the "only prevention" for the coronavirus, the Department of Justice announced Friday. Katie Johnston reports. 0

