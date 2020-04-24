Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Court Halts Dallas Health Center From Promoting Ozone Therapy As 'Only Prevention' For Coronavirus

Court Halts Dallas Health Center From Promoting Ozone Therapy As 'Only Prevention' For Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Court Halts Dallas Health Center From Promoting Ozone Therapy As 'Only Prevention' For Coronavirus

Court Halts Dallas Health Center From Promoting Ozone Therapy As 'Only Prevention' For Coronavirus

A federal court has barred a Dallas health center from the alleged fraudulent promotion of so-called ozone therapy as the "only prevention" for the coronavirus, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ReporterNews

ReporterNews A federal court entered a permanent injunction against a Dallas health center that was offering an “ozone therapy"… https://t.co/2fhMUu55eh 12 minutes ago

nonsequiturcoma

DOCTOR TACO RT @CBSDFW: #NEW: A federal court has barred a Dallas health center from the alleged fraudulent promotion of so-called ozone therapy as the… 42 minutes ago

CBSDFW

CBSDFW #NEW: A federal court has barred a Dallas health center from the alleged fraudulent promotion of so-called ozone th… https://t.co/n2F0SCLvVk 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.