Finding a forever home for pets

THE NEVADA S-P-C-A- IS LOOKINGTO HELP WITH THAT!

AS 13INVESTIGATES ANCHOR TRICIA KEANREPORTS...THEY'RE LOOKING TO PARTNERTHEIR PETS WITH SOME LOVINGLOCALS.<45.02 CHRIS HENDRICKS: ITHOUGHT A GOOD WAY TOCONTRIBUTE TO MY COMMUNITY ANDFILL MY TIME WAS TO FOSTER SOMEFORM OF ANIMAL WHETHER IT WAS ADOG OR CAT.CHRIS HENDRICKS AND HIS WIFERECENTLY PICKED UP THIS PRETTYPUP, MAGGIE.HE LOST HIS JOB, AND WANTED TOUSE HIS FREE TIME TO HELP.SO THEY TURNED TO THE NEVADASPCA.IT'S LOOKING FOR FOSTERPARENTS, SO ANIMALS AREN'TSTUCK IN SHELTERS DURING THEPANDEMIC.47.02 CHRIS HENDRICKS: THE CARRIDE FROM HERE TO HOME WASNERVE- RACKING FOR HER.BUT AS SOON AS SHE GOT INTO THEHOUSE, HER BODY LANGUAGECHANGED AND I FELT LIKE SHESTARTED MAKING A HOME FORHERSELF.CHRIS SAYS IT WASN'T LONGRETRIEVER.SHE LOOKS INTIMIDATING.BUT SHE IS SWEET AS HONEY.SO THEY DECIDED TO ADOPT.THE SPCA HOPES TO FIND MORECARING PEOPLE, LOOKING TOFOSTER AND ULTIMATELY ADOPT.04.01 LORI HEEREN: SOME PEOPLECOME TO US, A LOT OF PEOPLEWITH A SPECIFIC ANIMAL THEY'DLIKE TO ADOPT.PUPPIES AND KITTENS OBVIOUSLYARE HEAD OF THE LIST.THERE ARE PLENTY OF SENIOR DOGSAND CATS, AS WELL AS SOME WITHSPECIAL NEEDS, AND THEY ALLNEED A FOREVER HOME.KEEP IN MIND, LIKE EVERYTHINGELSE, THE ADOPTION PROCESS HASCHANGED.05.01 LORI HEEREN: IF YOU GO ONOUR WEBSITE NEVADASPCA.ORG YOUCAN FILL OUT A FOSTERAPPLICATION FORM AND RELEASEAGREEMENT.WE WILL CONTACT YOU AND HAVE ACONVERSATION ABOUT WHAT ANIMALIS A GOOD FIT FOR YOU.YOU'LL END UP HELPING A FOUR-LEGGED FRIEND, AND PROBABLYYOURSELF, TOO.06.28 LORI HEEREN: OUR NEWSLOGAN AT NEVADA SPCA IS FINDHAPPINESS.THAT'S REALLY WHAT WE BELIEVEANIMALS BRING TO THE PARTY.CHRIS CAN VOUCH FOR THAT!

HESAYS HE AND HIS WIFE COULDN'TBE HAPPIER.46.25 CHRIS HENDRICKS: SHE'S AWONDERFUL LITTLE DOG AND SHE'SREALLY MADE THE LAST THREEWEEKS FOR US, FULFILLING.