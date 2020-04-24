Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NFL Draft: Player highlights, Joel Klatt and Jay Glazer's instant reaction to every 1st-round pick

NFL Draft: Player highlights, Joel Klatt and Jay Glazer's instant reaction to every 1st-round pick

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 17:32s - Published
NFL Draft: Player highlights, Joel Klatt and Jay Glazer's instant reaction to every 1st-round pick

NFL Draft: Player highlights, Joel Klatt and Jay Glazer's instant reaction to every 1st-round pick

Hear what Joel Klatt and Jay Glazer think about every first-round selection in the NFL Draft and watch highlights from each player headed to their NFL teams after being taken with picks 1-32 on Thursday night.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CSNews2019

NFL News NFL Draft: Player highlights, Joel Klatt and Jay Glazer's instant reaction to every 1st-round... - National Footbal… https://t.co/zfrqOkHGSe 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.