President Trump clarifies his 'sarcastic' disinfectant comments

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:35s - Published
President Trump clarifies his 'sarcastic' disinfectant comments

President Trump clarifies his 'sarcastic' disinfectant comments

US President Donald Trump claims he asked the question about injecting disinfectant 'sarcastically' to the media to see 'just what would happen' after a press briefing in the Oval Office in the White House.

The comments follow an earlier White House press briefing.

