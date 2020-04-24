Global  

Canadians Wear Red To Remember Nova Scotia Shooting Victims

RCMP Const.

Heidi Stevenson will become the first officer in the force without a regimental funeral due to COVID-19 social distancing measures.

Still, that didn't stop Canadians from coming together in a different way to mourn the victims of Canada's worst mass shooting.

Tweets about this

427Mann

Peter Manning RT @MrsTLMadden: Today is a national day of mourning to remember the victims of the tragedy in Nova Scotia. As a symbol of solidarity, all… 35 minutes ago

carmelf10

carmel forde RT @NSNDP: Today, Nova Scotians and Canadians are coming together to remember the victims of last weekend’s tragic events. All are encoura… 2 hours ago

tabithalco

Tabitha Co™ RT @MarketFreshNS: Canadians across the country are being asked to observe 2 minutes of silence at 2pm Atlantic time today. Wear red, and s… 3 hours ago

MarketFreshNS

Farmers' Markets of Nova Scotia Canadians across the country are being asked to observe 2 minutes of silence at 2pm Atlantic time today. Wear red,… https://t.co/MRDaJdSgRF 3 hours ago

NS_Labour

Nova Scotia Federation of Labour Today, Nova Scotians and Canadians are coming together to remember the victims of last weekend’s tragic events. Al… https://t.co/mHti6SVSEm 4 hours ago

NSNDP

Nova Scotia NDP Today, Nova Scotians and Canadians are coming together to remember the victims of last weekend’s tragic events. Al… https://t.co/qx4J3gTrH3 4 hours ago

MrsTLMadden

Tina Madden Today is a national day of mourning to remember the victims of the tragedy in Nova Scotia. As a symbol of solidari… https://t.co/GjB4k1YFQW 4 hours ago

LisaMLindahl

Lisa Lindahl RT @Brett_Estey: Please join Canadians across the country and wear red today to help remember Const. Heidi Stevenson and all those lost in… 6 hours ago

