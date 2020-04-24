Olive Garden creates hilarious prom photos Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:11s - Published 2 weeks ago Olive Garden creates hilarious prom photos Many high schoolers sadly won't be able to attend prom this year becauseof social distancing guidelines...but an unlikely hero has appeared to lift their spirits: Olive Garden.The Italian-American restaurant chain announced a campaign to help students celebrate their proms that never were.Olive Garden called for teens to send in photos of their prom groups in their finest formal attire.In turn, the restaurant will Photoshop custom photos for them, complete with iconic Olive Garden imagery, like a bouquet of breadsticks.You can submit your own photos by tweeting at Olive Garden withthe hashtag #OliveGardenProm.The restaurant is offering these custom photos until May, so get your gang together for a prom photo you'll never forget 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this