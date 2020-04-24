Jordan Love becomes newest Bakersfield athlete to add his name to a long list of NFL players from the city Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:42s - Published now Jordan Love becomes newest Bakersfield athlete to add his name to a long list of NFL players from the city Jordan Love becomes newest Bakersfield athlete to add his name to a long list of NFL players from the city 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this